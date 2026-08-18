Tunisia: Knowledge Day - President Saïed Advocates for Democratic Education

18 August 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed Monday chaired in Carthage a ceremony marking Knowledge Day.

The Head of State honoured distinguished pupils, students and researchers in the fields of education and scientific research.

Then, he visited the headquarters of the Higher Council of Education in Tunis where he held a working session with its members, the Presidency said.

The President called for "ensuring a national and democratic education reflecting the Tunisian people's will" and said there is need to provide adequate guidance for pupils and students in all fields.

Education is a "fundamental right incumbent on the state" which is duty-bound to facilitate learning conditions and make necessary resources available, notably school transport, health and pedagogical tools and materials across the country.

Then, the President went to Avenue de la Liberté where he met with several citizens.

He said, in this connection, solutions to address issues and ovecome obstacles facing the country need to be " collective."

Tunisia - driven by its youth and capabilities- is able to shine across the world, he added.

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