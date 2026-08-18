Tunisia: President of Republic Meets With Finnish Ambassador At End of Mission in Tunisia

18 August 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed met Monday in Carthage with Ambassador of Finland to Tunisia Teemu Sepponen.

The Finnish diplomat paid a farewell visit to the Head of State at the end of his mission to Tunisia, the Presidency said.

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