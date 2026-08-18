Nigeria: Sterling Oil, Vcdf, Partners Nigerian Army to Empower 101 Women in Delta State

In support of the Wives of fallen officers and lower ranking officers of The Nigerian Army who often need practical skills, business support and access to more income opportunities especially when their husbands are away on duty, Vcare for Development Foundation (VCDF) with support from Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO), partnered with The Nigerian Army Officers' Wives Association (NAOWA), 63 brigade Chapter, Delta to organize a recently conducted 6-day Vocational and Entrepreneurship Enhancement Programme in Warri, Delta State.

The programme advances womens economic empowerment, household resilience and Nigerias national priorities. It aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including No Poverty (SDG 1), Gender Equality (SDG 5), and other relevant SDGs.

It is noteworthy that 101 women received hands-on training in bread making, makeup & gele, leather works, and Adire (tie & dye). Beyond vocational skill instruction, training sessions covered business planning, record keeping, pricing, customer relations, and access to financial services, strengthening the womens ability to translate skills into sustainable livelihoods.

According to Mr. Philip Ukemezia, VCDFs Deputy National Programmes Manager, VCare plans to provide 6 months of Business Advisory Services, including mentorship and technical guidance to the women. These he said will enable participants to immediately apply their newly acquired skills and begin enterprise activities.

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Ukemezia said, " VCDF combines structured skills training with practical support to build sustainable household economic resilience. In 2026, VCDF has trained over 200 army wives across supported communities in Akwa Ibom and Delta States as it reaffirmed commitment to leveraging SEEPCOs Corporate Social Responsibility investments and partnering with The Nigerian Army, government agencies, and communities to drive sustainable skills development that support inclusive growth across Nigeria".

Dignnitaries at the ceremony include The Commanding Officer, The Nigerian Army 3 Battalion, Major A. Haruna; Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Delta State Chapter, Mrs. Eyitoyosi O. Shonibare; and SEEPCOs representative.

Mrs. Aisha Mustapha, a participant, said: I am grateful to VCDF for the leatherwork training. I have valuable insights to make my business better. I and many of my fellow army wives now have confidence to earn better with skills we have learnt.

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Public Relations Officer, NAOWA Delta State Chapter, Mrs. Essor, said: This programme is timely and practical. It strengthens household income and supports families within the military environment through skills and starter kits.

At the end of the training sessions, tailored business start-up kits were presented to the women.