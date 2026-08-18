Nigeria: Senator Yari Donates N163m, 837 Bags of Food to Banditry Victims in Zamfara West

A former Governor of Zamfara State and senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Senator Abdalaziz Yari Abubakar, has donated N163 million and 837 bags of assorted food items to families affected by armed banditry in his constituency.

The donation was presented during a condolence visit to the palaces of the emirs of Gummi, Bukkuyum and Anka.

In a statement, the chairman of the publicity committee of AA Yari Political Organisation, Ibrahim Mohammed, the presentation was coordinated by the zonal coordinator of the senator's Constituency Office, Alhaji Sha'Ayau Yusuf, Danmalikin Mafara, alongside other members of the delegation.

He said families of 141 persons killed in bandit attacks each received N1 million and five bags of assorted food items, comprising two bags of rice, two bags of maize and one bag of maizellet.

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Similarly, each of the 44 identified persons injured in the attacks received N500,000 and three bags of food items, comprising one bag each of rice, maize and millet.

He said Senator Yari remained committed to collaborating with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the security challenges affecting the North-West and the country at large.

In their separate remarks, the Emir of Gummi, represented by the Sarkin Tudun Gummi, Alhaji Almayau Abubakar, and the Emir of Bukkuyum, Alhaji Muhammad Usman, expressed appreciation to Senator Yari for the gesture and prayed to Allah to reward him abundantly.

The Emir of Anka and Chairman of the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, CON, described Senator YYari's humanitarian intervention as comparable to the contributions of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He commended the Senator for his humanitarian efforts, which he said had earned him two traditional titles from the Anka Emirate.

The Emir also appreciated Senator Yari for constructing what he described as a world-class mosque in Anka, while appealing for its expansion.

He further called for the establishment of an internally displaced persons (IDP) settlement in the area and the resumption of work on the abandoned Anka-Bagega-Magami road.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman of Anka Local Government Council, Bashar Musa Anka, commended Senator Yari for the timely intervention, saying the support would provide relief to families affected by banditry. He assured the Senator of the council's continued support and prayers.