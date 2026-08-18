Nigeria: Accord Victory, Sweet Music to the Ears - Ipac, Apm

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) and the Allied Peoples' Movement have described Accord's victory in the 15th August 2026, Osun State governorship election as "sweet music in the ears" of all lovers of democracy in Nigeria.

IPAC congratulated Governor Ademola Adeleke, Accord and the people of Osun State on what it called a resounding victory, saying the outcome was a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

In a press release issued on Sunday, IPAC national chairman, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, commended the people of Osun State for their commitment to constitutional governance despite what the council described as harassment, intimidation, arrests, killings and alleged abuse of federal institutions to influence and compromise the election.The council said the victory demonstrated what could happen when citizens resisted anti-democratic forces seeking to impose an unpopular candidate on the people and trigger political upheavals capable of undermining Nigeria's hard-earned democracy.

Also, APM congratulated Adeleke, describing the election outcome as a triumph of the people's will over political might.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement issued on Sunday, the national chairman of APM, Dr Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, commended the people of Osun State for defying the political tension that preceded the election and turning out to vote for their preferred candidate.

Dantalle said voters' ability to protect their ballots demonstrated "the beauty of democracy" and reaffirmed the importance of ensuring that every vote is counted and reflected in electoral outcomes.

According to him, APM has remained committed to promoting genuine democracy in Nigeria, particularly a system in which all political stakeholders respect citizens' mandates.

The party said the unprecedented political violence that characterised the period tested Nigerians' resolve and commitment to democratic governance.

It, however, described the successful conduct of the election as evidence of citizens' capacity to resist forces seeking to influence or truncate the democratic process. "National interest supersedes partisan politics, "Dantalle stated, stressing the need for Nigerians to work together towards building a strong, united, stable, equitable and just democratic nation.

The APM chairman congratulated Governor Adeleke and the people of Osun State, while describing the election outcome as a development that has further brightened Nigeria's democratic landscape.