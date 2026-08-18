South Africa: Media Statement - NCOP KZN Delegation Targets Stalled Infrastructure Projects in KZN

press release

A delegation of the KwaZulu-Natal's (KZN) permanent delegates to the NCOP has launched a firm accountability drive aimed at unblocking delayed and incomplete infrastructure projects across the province.

The delegation is in the province as part of the NCOP's annual flagship NCOP's Provincial Week programme. As part of the programme, the delegation will summon provincial departments, municipalities and implementing agencies to account for undertakings made during the 2024 and 2025 oversight programmes.

The delegation will inspect Woodlands Primary School, the Umkomaas Water Project, the Kennedy Road Housing Project, and the Aquadene and Mega housing projects.

The leader of the delegation, Mr Mzamo Billy said: "Communities cannot live on promises, presentations and repeatedly revised completion dates. We want evidence of progress, clear explanations for delays, named responsibility and enforceable timeframes for completion."

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The delegation will independently verify whether official reports reflect the reality on the ground. Where undertakings have not been honoured, the responsible departments and municipalities will be required to explain the failure and provide credible recovery plans.

The successful completion of Menzi High School in uMlazi demonstrates the value of sustained parliamentary oversight. The project had suffered repeated delays and criminal disruption linked to the construction mafia before being completed earlier this year.

"Menzi High School proves that stalled projects can be rescued when oversight is followed by cooperation, accountability and political will. Provincial Week is not a ceremonial visit or a talk shop. Our objective is to unblock projects and secure tangible results for communities," Mr Billy said.

The delegation acknowledged the cooperation of Premier Arthur Thamsanqa Ntuli, Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce and Legislature Chief Whip M. B. Gwala.

"We expect every participating institution to approach this programme with urgency. Delayed infrastructure denies communities education, water, housing and dignity. Excuses will not build schools, deliver water or provide homes," Mr Billy concluded.