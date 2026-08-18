Sudan: Salva Kiir Discusses Sudan War and Peace Efforts With Minawi

President of South Sudan Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit met with Darfur Region Governor Minni Arko Minawi in Juba on Monday to discuss developments in Sudan and the country's humanitarian, political and security crisis.

Minawi said in a Facebook post that he briefed President Salva Kiir in Juba on the scale of the tragedy facing the Sudanese people and the violations of civilians, including those with racial and ethnic dimensions, committed by the Dagalo family militia.

He also highlighted the plot to displace indigenous populations from Darfur and Kordofan and replace them with mercenaries and foreigners, warning that it threatens Sudan's social fabric, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We affirmed that the continuation of the war in this manner serves neither the Sudanese people nor the peoples of the region," Minnawi said.

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Governor of Darfur Region called on President Kiir to play an active role in efforts to end the war, uphold Sudan's unity, and prevent any plans aimed at partitioning the country or undermining its social fabric.

He also called for a South Sudanese government delegation to visit Sudan to help address issues related to the Juba Peace Agreement and support efforts to complete its outstanding provisions.

The meeting also discussed the situation of the Sudanese community in South Sudan and challenges facing its members. President Kiir expressed understanding of these concerns and said his government would work to address them and facilitate procedures for Sudanese wishing to return home, while preserving their dignity and ensuring proper treatment.

Kiir emphasized that the war and instability in Sudan have a direct impact on South Sudan, stressing that the security and stability of the two countries are closely interconnected. He reaffirmed his support for Sudan's unity and stability and the need for serious efforts to end the war and achieve peace, while strengthening cooperation between the two countries to prevent security violations and instability along their shared border.

Minawi said South Sudan should not be regarded as a marginal player in Sudan's peace process, but as a brotherly and neighboring country with deep historical, social and security ties to Sudan and its people. He said any Sudanese-led political process or dialogue aimed at ending the war and building sustainable peace should benefit from Juba's positive role and draw on its experience and perspective on peace issues.

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Darfur Region Governor concluded by stressing that Sudan does not want an endless war or a peace imposed from abroad, but rather a genuine Sudanese peace that preserves the country's unity and sovereignty, ends the suffering of its people and restores security and stability across all regions.

He added that concerted efforts by neighboring countries, particularly South Sudan, alongside Sudan's national will, could provide an important impetus for ending the war and paving the way for a comprehensive and sustainable peace that restores stability to Sudan and gives its people renewed hope for a future of security, stability and peace.