Sudan: Ministerial Committee Reviews Steps to Implement Al-Hawad Project

A ministerial committee tasked with reviewing the Al-Hawad Project, chaired by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa, held its first meeting to discuss practical steps for moving the project toward implementation and transforming it into an effective development and investment project.

The committee was formed by a Cabinet decision to prepare proposals and recommendations on the project and submit them to the Council of Ministers.

The meeting focused on key issues, particularly water resources, the requirements needed to launch the project, and the preparation of an implementation plan with clear recommendations and decisions.

The committee also discussed land ownership and tenure, stressing the need to settle the historical rights of landowners and formally register their ownership in accordance with the law. It also emphasized involving local communities, small-scale farmers and other rights holders in the project's development programs.

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The committee further explored potential strategic and investment partnerships with Türkiye and Qatar, as well as the possibility of establishing a broader multilateral investment alliance with other countries to provide the expertise and resources required to implement the project.

The committee is expected to submit its report and recommendations to the Cabinet within two weeks, ahead of a special session dedicated to reviewing the Al-Hawad Project and taking the necessary decisions to advance its implementation.

The committee's formation reflects the government's efforts to strengthen coordination among state institutions and develop an integrated vision covering the project's legal, financial, economic, investment, water and development aspects, with the aim of turning Al-Hawad into a strategic project supporting Sudan's national economy and sustainable agricultural development.