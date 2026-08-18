Sudan: Justice Ministry, IOM Discuss Cooperation On Legal Aid

KHARTOUM — Head of the Legal Aid Directorate at the Ministry of Justice, General Counsel Intisar Khalil Abdelgadir, met with a delegation from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to discuss strengthening cooperation in providing legal aid services.

Counsel Intisar briefed the delegation on the directorate's mandate to provide free legal services to people unable to afford legal representation, in accordance with applicable regulations, describing legal aid as an integral part of the broader human rights system.

She highlighted the directorate's cooperation with IOM before the outbreak of the war and praised the efforts of Justice Ministry legal advisers and lawyers, in coordination with the Sudanese Bar Association, in representing beneficiaries before the courts.

Head of the Legal Aid noted that demand for legal aid has increased significantly amid growing waves of displacement, asylum and migration resulting from the war in Sudan.

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The meeting explored ways to strengthen joint coordination in delivering legal aid and supporting the most vulnerable groups, contributing to protecting rights, ensuring access to justice and upholding the principle of fair trial.

The two sides also agreed to organize a workshop to develop a common understanding of priorities and address existing challenges.

The IOM delegation commended the Legal Aid Directorate's important role in providing services to people in need and expressed its readiness to cooperate with the directorate across a range of areas.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to intensify public awareness efforts and develop programs to inform citizens about available legal aid services.