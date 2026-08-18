Namibia: Govt Avails 508 Tractors for Ploughing Season - Sets Aside N$8m for Repairs

In a concerted effort to bolster agricultural productivity ahead of the 2026/27 rain-fed cropping season, the government, through the ministry of agriculture, has launched comprehensive preparatory activities.

The government-led initiatives aim to ensure that farmers and communities across the country are adequately supported with machinery, maintenance, and technical services.

The preparations are scheduled to span from 1 October 2026 to 31 March 2027, during which a total of 508 tractors will be deployed nationwide to support farmers in their planting activities.

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The ministry outlined two key interventions designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of agricultural support services across all 14 regions of Namibia.

"The first intervention involves the nationwide servicing and repair of the ministry's tractor fleet, while the second focuses on improving farmers' access to appropriate agricultural machinery and equipment," reads the ministry's statement.

The ministry emphasized that the servicing and repair program will cover tractors and agricultural implements to ensure they are in optimal condition for the upcoming season.

Of the 508 tractors identified for maintenance, 385 require minor servicing, and 112 need major repairs.

Servicing of tractors and implements will be carried out on-site at various Agricultural Development Centres (ADCs) using the Ministry's technical capacity, while tractors requiring major repairs will, where necessary, be attended to at the ministry's Agricultural Technology Centres (ATCs) in Ongwediva and Rundu.

The entire nationwide servicing and repair initiative is estimated to cost approximately N$8 million, covering expenses such as procurement of spare parts, fuel, transportation, and logistical arrangements.

Training

Additionally, the ministry plans to involve young artisans and trainees in this process. A total of 15 graduate artisans will be employed on one-year fixed-term contracts at ATCs, while 45 trainees from Vocational Training Centres will be attached to the programme as assistant artisans to gain practical experience.

As part of the second intervention, the ministry has acquired various types of farm machinery and equipment to be sold to eligible farmers at subsidized prices.

These include hand-operated seedling transplanters, jab seed drills, walking tractors with implements for small-scale mechanized farming, and hand-operated weeding cultivators, tools aimed at enhancing planting efficiency and crop management.

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Other equipment available for sale comprises knapsack sprayers for input application, diesel-powered hammer mills for processing agricultural produce and feed, veterinary cold-chain and drug kits to support animal health, as well as animal weighing scales for livestock management.

An official advertisement detailing the available machinery, application procedures, and eligibility criteria is set to be issued today [18 August 2026] via the ministry's communication channels and social media platforms.

Farmers will be restricted to purchasing equipment within their respective regions, ensuring equitable distribution across the country.

These targeted interventions are part of the government's broader strategy to support farmers and enhance agricultural resilience ahead of the upcoming season.

Last year's programme faced setbacks due to fuel shortages, which contributed to reduced planting activities in some parts of the country.

This year, the ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing such challenges and ensuring that Namibian farmers are well-equipped and prepared for a successful cropping season.

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