Namibia: Farmers' Kraal With Hanks Saisai - Incorporating Renewable Energy Into Agriculture

Agriculture has long shown its ability to feed, clothe, and provide raw materials for constructing settlements and other industrial developments worldwide.

As farmers try to remain resilient and profitable in their operations, it becomes vital for farmers to incorporate renewable energy sources in agriculture to lower farmers' production costs and curb the effects of climate change.

Renewable energy is any form of energy that is derived from a natural source that can be replenished at a higher rate than it is consumed.

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In the case of Namibia, solar and wind energy are sources constantly being replenished and can be of significance if they are utilized effectively and efficiently in the agricultural space.

With Namibia being a semi-arid country, solar energy is the most abundant source of renewable energy that can be incorporated into agricultural operations.

Many farmers find it costly to operate advanced irrigation systems, such as Centre Pivot Systems, with monthly electricity bills ranging from N$15 000.00 to N$32 000.00.

Solar energy

By switching from grid power to solar energy, farmers could significantly reduce their expenses. The initial cost of purchasing and installation of a solar operated centre pivot system is the main cost that a farmer will incur.

Annual maintenance fees can be incurred yearly, therefore significantly reducing production costs. Many solar panels have a life span of 15 to 30 years, this becomes a massive saving for the farming business, and it allows farmers to invest capital in other enterprises or infrastructure on the farm.

Solar Energy can also be utilized for the production of crops all year-round as solar powered pumps can be installed to extract underground water which can be stored in portable water tanks.

This stored water can be utilized for irrigating crops using water conserving technologies such as drip irrigation systems and this will help farmers meet water requirements for crops even when it is dry.

Solar energy can also be utilized to pump water from catchment areas such as water pans (Oshanas as they are affectionately known) and directed to nearby crop fields which are currently experiencing dry spells during the current rainy season.

This will mitigate the risk of crop failure as their daily water requirements will be met, and the stagnant water in the Oshanas will be utilized effectively instead of being lost through evaporation. The water from Oshanas can be used to irrigate fruit orchards established near water bodies.

This practice can help combat global warming, as trees absorb excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Additionally, solar energy can be utilized in the agriculture sector to set up cold storage facilities at strategic production sites to address post-harvesting losses due to the limited availability of on-farm cold storage facilities.

Commercial solar plants can be installed on farms, allowing them to generate electricity that can be fed into power grids. This arrangement helps the government reduce expenses related to bulk electricity purchases from neighbouring countries like Zambia and South Africa.

Wind energy on the other hand can be an effective energy source for pumping water for humans, livestock and wildlife for consumption in areas where there are prevailing winds.

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In areas where wind is abundant, windmills and reservoirs can be installed to utilize underground water sources for crop, poultry and livestock production.

Renewable energy is an untapped option that can help sunny and windy countries such as Namibia to have a productive agricultural sector as it has the potential to unlock massive production opportunities and create much-needed employment opportunities.

Using renewable energy sources significantly lowers emissions, which helps reduce air pollution and the greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming.

Over time, adopting renewable energy can also lower production costs in farming and ultimately increase the profitability of many agricultural businesses. Think farming, think renewable and think long term for a sustainable agricultural sector.

*Hanks Saisai is Agribank's technical advisor on crops and poultry.