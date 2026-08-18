Africa's Youth Employment Crisis Has a Curriculum Problem

analysis

When I worked for The Harvest Fund, I sat across from women-farmers who had just completed training in milling, business development, food safety. Competent women. Women who had shown up every day, taken notes, asked questions. And then, when we asked them what they wanted to do next what they wanted to build some of them went blank. Not because they lacked intelligence. Not because they lacked ambition. But because nobody had ever told them that their ambition was allowed to be that large. Owning a hammer mill sounded, to some of them, like something that happened to other people. People who were not them.I used to find this frustrating. I no longer do. Because I understand now what was actually happening in that room. We had taught them a skill. We had not given them a job.

There is a sequence that development gets wrong so consistently that we have stopped noticing it. It goes like this: identify a population facing economic exclusion, train them in a skill or a trade, encourage them to start a business or join a cooperative, measure the number of businesses registered, declare the intervention a success. What this sequence skips entirely is the middle. The part where a person becomes a worker before they are expected to become an employer. The part where they learn not in a classroom but on an actual job what it means to show up with accountability, to make a mistake and correct it, to develop pride in a process, to understand the difference between being paid and being exploited.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, our empowerment architecture has been built almost entirely on the first and third stages of this sequence. Training. Then entrepreneurship. The middle employment is treated as optional. As though it is a luxury that communities in poverty cannot afford to wait for. I want to argue the opposite. The middle is not a luxury. It is the foundation. And without it, both the training and the entrepreneurship tend to collapse. Africa is projected to have the world's largest workforce by 2050. One-quarter of the global labour force will be African. The continent's response in development programming, in government policy, in the billions spent annually on livelihood interventions has largely been to prepare that workforce for self-employment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

We train farmers to own agribusinesses. We train women to run cooperatives. We train youth to be entrepreneurs. And then we count the outputs: loans disbursed, businesses registered, products sold. What we almost never measure is whether any of these people have ever held a structured job. Whether they have ever been employees. Whether they have ever had the experience of being paid regularly, managed accountably, and given the space to develop mastery in a role before being handed the responsibility of running an enterprise.

The result is that our outcome numbers look reasonable on paper and feel hollow on the ground. I have seen it. I have measured it. Three or four women from a cohort of sixty thriving independently and we celebrate the three or four without asking what happened to the fifty-six. What happened to the fifty-six is that we handed them the third floor of a building and forgot to build the first two.

In May 2026, Msitu360 launched Feeding Msitu a school feeding programme at Chainda Community School in Lusaka serving 132 children daily. The programme is staffed by four women we call the Mamas. The Mamas are not volunteers. They are not community mothers giving time they do not have in exchange for goodwill and a certificate of participation. They are paid, contracted, trained workers with regular salaries, defined working hours, and weekends off. They receive food safety training. They work within a nutritionally designed menu developed by a qualified nutritionist. They are employees. This is, in the context of African school feeding programmes, unusual. The dominant model across the continent relies on unpaid community labour typically women to prepare and serve meals. It is called community participation. It is, more accurately, the extraction of women's labour under a different name.

At Msitu360, we made a different choice. Not because we have more money than other programmes, but because we hold a different thesis: that the meal is the proof of the employment model, not the other way around. The product we are building is not nutrition. The product is dignified, paid, certified employment for African women. The meals are what that employment produces. In our first month of operation, the Mamas served 3,312 meals. Zero days of service disruption. A nutritionally complete menu, locally sourced, prepared by women who live in the same community as the children they feed including, in some cases, their own children.

Here is what I observed at The Harvest Fund, and what I have observed everywhere I have worked since: a woman who has held a job who has been an employee, who has been paid, who has been managed, who has made mistakes in a structured environment and been supported to correct them approaches the idea of owning a business differently. She is not dreaming from a standing start. She is extrapolating from lived experience. She knows what a supply chain feels like because she has been inside one. She knows what accountability looks like because she has been held to it. She knows what it means to be compensated fairly because she has experienced what it means to be compensated at all. Work ethic is not a personality trait. It is learned. It is developed in the doing. We cannot train it into existence in a two-week workshop and then release people into entrepreneurship and wonder why the outcomes are thin.

There is another cost to skipping the middle that we rarely talk about. The women and youth who do beat the odds who do build something from nothing, who do become the success stories in our programme reports almost universally become self-employed. They do not hire. They do not scale. Scaling is not even a concept available to them, because nobody showed them what a growing organisation looks like from the inside.

But a woman who has been an employee understands systems. She has seen how a supply chain is managed, how a team is coordinated, how a process is documented and repeated and improved. When she eventually builds her own enterprise, she builds it differently. She knows that growth requires people. She knows how to bring others in, how to structure their roles, how to create the conditions for someone else to learn what she learned. If someone stays in the job and becomes exceptional at it that is a success. If someone uses the job as a foundation to eventually start their own catering company, their own mill, their own food processing enterprise and then employs others that is also a success. Both outcomes require the same thing: the experience of having held the job first.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If sustainability had a face, that is what it would look like.

The Kampala Declaration the post-Malabo CAADP framework guiding African agricultural transformation calls for inclusive growth, women's economic empowerment, and community-rooted food systems. These are the right objectives. But objectives without sequencing are just aspirations. The sequencing matters. Employment before entrepreneurship. Worker before business owner. Foundation before floors. As Msitu360 scales Feeding Msitu to 20 schools by 2031, the employment model scales with it. More Mamas. More salaries. More women who know what it means to hold a job before they are asked to imagine owning one. And when some of them do imagine it when the hammer mill stops sounding like something that happens to other peoplethey will be imagining it from solid ground. That is what we owe them. Not the dream handed down from a training room. The foundation that makes the dream make sense.

Namonje Izukanji Namukonda is a Zambian systems builder and development practitioner working at the intersection of child nutrition, circular economy, and community livelihoods. She is the Founder of Msitu360, a registered Zambian nonprofit running the Feeding Msitu Child Feeding Programme in Lusaka and the Twapeza Zero Waste Factory in Chingola, on the Copperbelt. She also serves as Secretary General of the CAADP Non-State Actors Group Zambia Chapter and Country Adviser to the Alliance for Women and Girls (AFWAG).