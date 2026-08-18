Kenya: Somaliland President's Nairobi Visit Deepens Kenya Ties, Mission Says

Nairobi — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi's recent visit to Nairobi brought together senior Kenyan leaders, diplomats and development partners for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing Somaliland's development priorities, the Republic of Somaliland Mission in Kenya said.

The mission said the president met Kenyan President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi, where discussions focused on relations between Somaliland and Kenya and opportunities to expand cooperation in trade, investment and economic development.

President Abdullahi also held talks with Kenya's National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and other senior Kenyan leaders during the visit.

"The meetings provided space to discuss the ties between Somaliland and Kenya and the potential for closer cooperation in trade and investment, economic development and other areas of mutual interest," the Somaliland Mission in Kenya said in a statement posted on X.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Nairobi engagements build on contacts between the two sides. Abdullahi previously met Ruto at State House during a visit to Kenya in May 2025, when the Somaliland leader also inaugurated Somaliland's diplomatic mission in Nairobi.

Diplomatic and development engagement

During his latest visit, Abdullahi also met around 20 representatives of the diplomatic and development community based in Nairobi, according to the mission.

The discussions covered Somaliland's development progress, the priorities of the president's administration and areas where international partners could expand their involvement.

The mission identified infrastructure, energy, healthcare and investment among the sectors where international cooperation could play a greater role.

The meeting provided Somaliland with an opportunity to engage directly with diplomats and development partners stationed in Nairobi, one of East Africa's main diplomatic and international development hubs.

"For the Mission, having these conversations take place in Nairobi matters," the Somaliland Mission said. "Much of our work is about maintaining relationships, keeping Somaliland's priorities in the conversation and creating the space for our partners to engage with Somaliland directly."

The mission said the president's visit helped bring together different strands of its diplomatic engagement in Kenya.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It was a good week for engagement, and an even better reminder of the value of the relationships being built here in Nairobi," it added.

Somaliland and Kenya have maintained ties covering trade, education, investment and regional affairs, while Nairobi serves as an important base for Somaliland's engagement with diplomatic missions and international organisations operating across East Africa.

Abdullahi, who was elected president in November 2024, has sought to broaden Somaliland's diplomatic and economic partnerships and attract greater international investment.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)