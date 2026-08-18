Malawi Plans to Ship 500 Nurses to Israel - Activist Warns Against 'Great Exodus'

Malawi's government has been accused of breaching international health guidelines after unveiling plans to send 500 nurses to Israel under a controversial labour agreement -- a move activists warn could deepen the country's own critical healthcare shortage.

The bombshell deal, struck on a government-to-government basis, has ignited fierce debate, with critics questioning the timing given Malawi's ongoing struggle to keep its hospitals adequately staffed with trained nurses.

While campaign group Malawi First acknowledged the deal could offer valuable job opportunities for local health workers, the organisation didn't hold back in its condemnation of the move -- accusing government of flouting World Health Organization guidelines designed specifically to protect countries like Malawi.

Malawi First president Bon Kalindo pointed directly to the WHO's Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel, which explicitly discourages the active recruitment of health workers from nations already grappling with critical staff shortages.

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The row comes after Malawi's former Head of Mission to Israel, David Bisnowaty, revealed the labour agreement was already at an advanced stage of implementation, telling state broadcaster MBC in Tel Aviv that recruitment would begin as soon as the remaining procedures had been finalised.

The revelation has sparked fresh anger among campaigners, who fear the deal could strip Malawi's already stretched health system of vital frontline staff -- at a time when the country can least afford to lose them.