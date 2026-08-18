Somalia: Somali Defence Minister Visits Danab Command in Galkayo

GALKAYO, Somalia, Aug. 18, 2026 -- Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Macallin Fiqi and the commander of the Somali National Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, visited a Danab special forces unit in the central city of Galkayo on Tuesday as part of an inspection of military operations and readiness.

The officials visited the headquarters of the 163rd Unit of the 16th Danab Commando Brigade, where they assessed the condition of the facility, the preparedness of troops and their ongoing activities in the area.

Fiqi and Mohamud met with officers and soldiers at the base and stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of operational readiness, strengthening coordination among military units and carrying out national duties.

They particularly highlighted the role of the armed forces in protecting civilians and maintaining security in the area.

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The visit also allowed the Defence Ministry and army leadership to assess the conditions and needs of troops deployed in Gaalkacyo and surrounding areas.

Officers from the 163rd Unit briefed the officials on their duties and ongoing operations, reaffirming their commitment to carrying out their national responsibilities.

The Danab commandos are among Somalia's specialised military forces and have been involved in operations against militant groups as part of efforts to strengthen the country's security capabilities.

The visit came as Somalia continues efforts to build the capacity of its national armed forces and gradually strengthen their role in maintaining security across the country.