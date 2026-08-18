Somalia: Somali President Visits Technical School in Galkayo, Hails Youth Skills Development

GALKAYO — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited a vocational training school in the central city of Galkayo on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of technical education in tackling youth unemployment.

The president toured the Prof. Addow Technical School, where he received a briefing from its administration and inspected classrooms, training facilities, administrative offices, residential areas and other parts of the institution.

Students at the school are trained in a range of practical fields, including electrical work, building construction, computer studies and vehicle mechanics.

Hassan Sheikh praised the Galmudug regional administration for prioritising projects aimed at improving public services, particularly initiatives designed to expand vocational education and equip young people with practical skills.

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He said investment in technical and vocational training centres could play an important role in reducing unemployment by giving young people skills they can use to secure jobs or create new employment opportunities for themselves and others.

The president's visit came during a tour of Gaalkacyo, where he has been meeting local authorities and communities as part of his activities in the central Somali region.

Somalia has a predominantly young population, but limited employment opportunities remain a major challenge, particularly for young people entering the labour market without access to specialised education or vocational training.

Hassan Sheikh said expanding access to practical education could help address that challenge by providing young Somalis with skills that respond to demand in sectors such as construction, electrical services, information technology and vehicle maintenance.

The government has increasingly promoted vocational and technical education as part of broader efforts to improve employment opportunities and strengthen the country's human capital.

The president also stressed the wider social value of investing in young people, saying vocational institutions could help create a more skilled workforce while contributing to economic development.

The visit was part of Hassan Sheikh's ongoing engagements in Galmudug, where education, development and employment are among the issues facing local communities.