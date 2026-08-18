Kenya: Rwanda's Nsanzuwera Reigns Supreme At Absa Ruiru Invitational

Ruiru — Rwanda's Celestin Nsanzuwera secured his second Sunshine Development Tour - East Africa Swing title this season after winning the Absa Ruiru Invitational tournament.

Nsanzuwera claimed the title after producing a flawless final round of 5-under par 65 to finish on 10-under par 200.

The Kigali Golf Resort & Villas resident followed up his victory at the opening leg of the Tour at Thika Sports Club with another composed performance in Ruiru, maintaining his position at the top of the leaderboard to claim the title.

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His final round featured birdies on the second, sixth, eighth, 10th and 15th holes, with the Rwandan dropping no shots throughout the round.

"It feels really good to win again. I played some really goof golf today and stayed patient throughout the round. The key was to avoid mistakes and take advantage of the opportunities when they came. Winning twice this season gives me a lot of confidence heading to my home club leg next month and I am happy with how the Tour has gone for me so far," Nsanzuwera said.

For his efforts, Nsanzuwera took home Ksh 400,000, the winner's share of the Ksh 2 million prize purse as well as 210 Order of Merit Points.

Nigeria's Godwin Okoko took second position after producing one of the best rounds of the day with a 5-under par 65 to finish on 7-under par 203.

Okoko's final round featured birdies on the eighth, 13th, 15th and 18th holes, complemented by a spectacular eagle on the par-five 10th. His only dropped shot came on the sixth hole.

The result marked Okoko's best finish on the Sunshine Development Tour, earning him Sh 227,000 in addition to 172 Order of Merit Points.

"I am very happy with the way I played today and with the result. I knew I had to put together a good final round and I was able to stay focused and make some big shots when I needed them. Finishing second is a big step for me and gives me a lot of confidence going forward," Okoko said.

Mike Kisia also recorded his best finish on the Tour, claiming third position after carding a 3-under par 67 in the final round to finish on 6-under par 204.

The Kenya Railway Golf Club professional picked up birdies on the fifth, ninth, 10th and 13th holes, with his only dropped shot coming on the final hole.

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"I am really pleased with the way the tournament went. To finish third against such a strong field is a big achievement for me. I had a good final round and managed to stay patient and take advantage of the opportunities I got. This gives me a lot of confidence going into the next events," Kisia underscored.

Kisia took home Sh 153,000 for his third-place finish and 116 Order of Merit points.

The Absa Ruiru Invitational brought together a strong field of professionals, and amateur golfers from across Africa, with players competing for prize money as well as valuable Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit, Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points.

The Sunshine Development Tour - East Africa Swing now heads to Kigali Golf Resort & Villas in Rwanda from September 11-13 for the SportsBiz Africa Golf Championship.

The tournament will present a home opportunity for Nsanzuwera, who will be looking to maintain his strong form on his home course when golfers from across Africa and beyond converge in Kigali.