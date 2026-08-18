Namibia: U.S., Namibia Discuss Nuclear Power

The United States (US) has expressed interest in Namibia's nuclear energy ambitions, including the potential future use of American small modular reactors and microreactors.

The issue was raised during a week-long visit by a senior US delegation that met with government officials, state-owned enterprises and companies involved in Namibia's energy and mining sectors.

The delegation, led by US ambassador to Namibia John Giordano and deputy under secretary of energy Mike Kopp, met with the Namibian Atomic Energy board as part of discussions on energy, uranium, critical minerals and infrastructure.

According to the US delegation, the talks included Namibia's "civil nuclear ambitions" and opportunities for greater cooperation between the two countries.

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They also examined the potential future role of US small modular reactor (SMR) and microreactor technologies in meeting Namibia's growing electricity needs.

Kopp says the visit included discussions on "advancing the civil nuclear energy process", but no agreement on the deployment of nuclear technology was announced.

"This visit reinforced the vast opportunities for US-Namibian partnership in pursuit of shared energy goals, including furthering energy access and security; a robust critical minerals supply chain with local beneficiation; hydrocarbons to support industrialisation; and advancing the civil nuclear energy process," Kopp says.

The nuclear discussions come as Namibia seeks to expand domestic electricity generation to support mining, industrialisation and broader economic activity.

The US delegation also held operational discussions with the Namibia Power Corporation on strengthening the national electricity grid and expanding generation capacity.

Namibia is the world's third-largest uranium producer.

The US Trade and Development Agency also explored potential support for infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening mineral processing and value-added development, including in the uranium sector.

The delegation met with leaders from Rhino Resources, Shell, and the Namibian Petroleum Operators Association on the trajectory of Namibia's offshore oil and gas industry.

The embassy says "Namibia's nascent oil and gas sector will bring prosperity to the country, and Namibia is emerging as a strategic partner for US investment and a cornerstone of southern Africa's energy future".