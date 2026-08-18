Zimbabwe: Man (73) Jailed for Raping Granddaughter

A 73-year-old man from Zhombe has been sentenced to an effective 15 years imprisonment after being convicted of repeatedly raping his 13-year-old granddaughter.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) the incident occurred in October 2024 when the offender took the victim to a kraal in Mbondiya Village, Zhombe where he forced her to undress and raped her.

He then gave her money and told her not to tell anyone.

"Sometime in October 2024, the offender asked the victim to accompany him to a kraal in Mbondiya Village under Chief Samambwa in Zhombe. On their way, he ordered her to undress, forcibly restrained her, and raped her. Afterwards, he gave her money and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone," said NPAZ.

The NPAZ said the abuse continued over a period of almost two years.

"The offender continued to sexually abuse the juvenile on multiple occasions until the 31st of July 2026, taking advantage of times when the victim's grandmother was away from home," NPAZ said.

The matter came to light when the victim disclosed the ordeal, leading to a police report and the offender's subsequent conviction.