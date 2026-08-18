Rwanda: Trinity Bus Official Explains Fire Incident En Route to Kigali

18 August 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Frank Ntarindwa

A Trinity bus travelling from Uganda caught fire near Nyacyonga as it approached Kigali on Monday evening, August 17, gutting the vehicle and destroying luggage on board. No deaths were reported as all passengers managed to disembark in time.

Speaking to The New Times on Tuesday, August 18, Silus Ntakirutimana, Country Manager of Trinity Bus Services, confirmed the incident and said the Yutong bus was completely burnt and is beyond repair.

He said the fire is suspected to have started in the tyres due to friction in the brake drums before spreading to other parts of the vehicle.

Ntakirutimana said such incidents can happen to any transport company, but assured passengers that Trinity takes safety and maintenance seriously. He said the company has designated stops along its routes where buses undergo checks, particularly in Mbarara and Kampala, where it has operational stops.

He added that the company is continuing to monitor its fleet and identify necessary solutions to mechanical and safety challenges.

"We have a large fleet and receive a lot of feedback. That makes us an easy topic of discussion," he said.

Read the original article on New Times.

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