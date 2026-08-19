Zimbabwe: Atipa Busuman Crowned Inaugural Mrs Universe Zim

Gift Moyo and Langelihle Dube Gift Moyo and Langelihle Dube Zimpapers Reporters

Atipa Busuman has made history after being crowned the inaugural Mrs Universe Zimbabwe 2026 at a colourful ceremony held at the Holiday Inn in Bulawayo on Saturday evening.

Busuman, a fashion designer, entrepreneur, model and creative, emerged as the first winner of the newly established national pageant, beating contestants from various professional backgrounds.

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Her victory marks a return to pageantry more than a decade after she first stepped onto the stage.

Lonlisha Mufari and Sibonokuhle Buhlungu were crowned First and Second Princess respectively.

Other contestants who took part in the competition were Wadzanai Kanyowa, Mizpah Mudikanwi Bore, Pauline Kanyayi, Natalie Ndlovu, Lisa Kondo and Pimpernel Natasha Sibanda.

The inaugural event was hosted by South Africa-based actress and presenter Mbo Mahocs, who brought together guests, celebrities and supporters to celebrate Zimbabwean women.

The event placed emphasis on advocacy, women's personal stories and community impact.

Busuman will now carry Zimbabwe's flag to the international stage, where she will compete at the 49th Mrs Universe World Final in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from October 18 to 25, 2026.

Her victory makes her the first woman to represent Zimbabwe under the Mrs Universe Zimbabwe banner.

Speaking after being crowned, Busuman expressed gratitude to those who supported her journey and said she would use her new position to advocate for women and girls' rights. She said the crown represented an opportunity to use her platform beyond the pageant stage.

"It's an honour to be crowned the new Mrs Universe Zimbabwe. I promise to carry this new title with great pride and honour. My main priority as Mrs Universe Zimbabwe will be raising awareness about femicide and gender-based violence, issues I want to place firmly in the national conversation.

"I also pledge to establish sewing programmes in local hubs to give young girls practical skills while creating opportunities for them to contribute to their communities. I hope to empower both our communities and young girls," she said.

National director of Mrs Universe Zimbabwe Sibonelo Khuphe said the competition was designed to go beyond physical beauty by highlighting women's achievements, experiences and contributions to society.

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She said the pageant sought to provide a platform for women to share their stories, which could have a positive impact on their communities.

"Women's health, particularly reproductive health and fibroids, was identified as a key advocacy area for this inaugural pageant. We did this because we wanted to encourage women to seek medical advice, understand their bodies and break the silence surrounding reproductive health challenges," said Khuphe.

Busuman began her pageant journey as a teenager and won the Miss Personality title at the inaugural Miss Bulawayo Environment pageant in 2012, when she was 17.

She later built a career in fashion and creative work before returning to pageantry for the Mrs Universe Zimbabwe competition.

As she prepares for the international competition, Busuman is expected to use her platform to advance her advocacy work while representing Zimbabwean women, culture and the creative industry.

Mrs Universe is an annual international beauty pageant created specifically for married, divorced and widowed women. It focuses on leadership, family, career and advocacy for significant social causes rather than glamour alone.