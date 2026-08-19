Southern Africa: Capitalise SADC Fund - President

President Mnangagwa celebrates as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa raises the gavel symbolising his assumption of the reins of Sadc at the 46th Sadc Ordinary Summit at the International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa, yesterday. --Picture: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu Kudakwashe Mugari in DURBAN, South Africa

President Mnangagwa yesterday urged SADC member States to operationalise and adequately finance the SADC Regional Development Fund as he officially handed over the chairmanship of the regional bloc to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

For the past year, Zimbabwe and South Africa have been sharing the SADC leadership responsibilities after political tensions in Madagascar, and yesterday President Ramaphosa was officially handed over the reins of the SADC Chairmanship by the outgoing Chair, President Mnangagwa.

Addressing the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government here, the President said the Fund was central to financing infrastructure, energy and water projects without compromising the region's sovereignty.

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"The operationalisation of the SADC Regional Development Fund is timely and remains a cornerstone for our developmental strategy. I commend the progress realised to-date and appeal to those Member States who are yet to sign or ratify this critical protocol to do so," President Mnangagwa said.

Yesterday's summit was held under the theme: "Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World", which seeks to ensure value addition to the region's resources.

"The primary goal of this theme is, among others, to ensure that we add value to our heritage-based resources, and move away from exporting raw minerals, by building local processing, refining, and manufacturing capacities across Southern Africa," President Mnangagwa said.

"By processing our minerals, we create jobs, foster innovation, and retain the value that rightfully belongs to our people."

On education, the President said Zimbabwe's Heritage-Based Education 5.0 Model was producing graduates who can drive industrialisation.

"This is further ensuring that our talented young people look at their rich heritage, not as a relic of the past, but as a solid foundation to build a more prosperous future," he said.

Turning to peace and security, President Mnangagwa commended outgoing Organ Chairperson Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and welcomed incoming Chairperson His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini.

He also expressed concern over the conflict in Eastern DRC and welcomed mediation efforts in Madagascar.

"The Organ remains the backbone of our collective pursuit of peace and stability," President Mnangagwa said.

On global diplomacy, the President expressed gratitude for Zimbabwe's election to a Non-Permanent Seat on the United Nations Security Council for 2027-2028.

"On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe, may I express my profound gratitude for the unequivocal support towards Zimbabwe's election for a Non-Permanent Seat in the United Nations Security Council," he said.

"This seat is not for Zimbabwe alone, it is a seat for the SADC region along with the broader African continent and Global South. We shall serve our tenure with integrity and use the opportunity to advance peace and justice."

President Mnangagwa also thanked SADC for supporting Zimbabwe's fight against illegal Western sanctions and paid tribute to the late former Presidents Festus Mogae of Botswana and Guy Scott of Zambia, who died this year.

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In closing, he handed over leadership of SADC to President Ramaphosa.

"Allow me now to officially hand over the mantle of leadership of our Organisation to His Excellency, President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa. I am confident that under his astute leadership we will overcome any challenges towards building the future our people deserve," President Mnangagwa said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa returned home last night after attending the SADC Summit.

He was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Dr Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet ministers, service chiefs and other senior Government officials.