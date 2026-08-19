Zimbabwe: Byo Eats Awards Set for November

Bulawayo's culinary scene is set for another night of recognition and celebration, with local food delivery platform Bulawayo Eats announcing November 28 as the date for this year's Bulawayo Eats Awards.

The awards, which were first held in November last year, have gained traction in the city, with many applauding the initiative for recognising and rewarding local players in the food and hospitality industry.

Bulawayo Eats founder, musician Shane Manjelo said the awards were important in celebrating the contribution of the food and hospitality sector to the city's economy.

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"It's very important to have these sorts of awards. The food and hospitality industry is Bulawayo's biggest value creator and employer. By recognising and awarding the best players in the industry, we are raising the ceiling in the industry and showcasing the very best of Bulawayo," he said.

Last year's inaugural awards attracted about 200 guests, and Manjelo said this year's edition is expected to be bigger, with an additional 100 seats being added to accommodate more guests.

"Last year the awards were attended by about 200 guests. This year we're adding an additional 100 seats. Our focus is to deliver a high-calibre awards dinner and celebration. Guests can expect great food, excellent entertainment and amazing networking opportunities," he said.

Manjelo said the awards would retain the same categories used last year, with no new categories being introduced for this year's edition.

On entertainment, Manjelo said guests would be treated to live performances from local bands, while special guests will be announced closer to the event.

"Last year we had a couple of amazing live band performances and we are looking forward to more of the same live performances, as well as a number of special guests who will be announced closer to the time of the awards," he said.