Zimbabwe: Referees Boycott Zebra Revolution

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Hwange were beneficiaries of a free three points at the weekend after referees boycotted the match in protest that Zebra Revolution have not been paying referees in the Pacific Breeze Southern Soccer League.

The match had been set for White City Stadium and Hwange drove all the way for the fixture.

The coalminers were awarded three points and a scoreline of 3-0 with hopes that the Bulawayo team's failure to fulfil its fixture does not open floodgates for many more walkovers.

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They have in the past had an effect on who gets promoted by distorting the quality of the winning team. Some have blamed the relegation of the just promoted in the past to too many points won by walkovers.

With the three points, Hwange who are favourites for the title and promotion back to the Premiership after three seasons out in the cold, took their points' tally to 51.

Zifa Southern Region board member in charge of administration, Tizirayi Luphahla confirmed that the referees had taken a stance to boycott Zebra Revolution's games.

"They have not paid referees in the past. So the match officials have taken a stand that they will not officiate any matches involving Zebra Revolution until they are paid," said veteran administrator Luphahla.

Talen Vision are chasing and appear to be as much in the hunt as they were in 2019 when they were eclipsed by Bulawayo City Council in the final third of the race.

In that season Talen Vision had led the standings until August 20 when they were surprisingly beaten by Indlovu Iyanyathela 2-0 in a match they were tipped for maximum points to aid their march to the Premiership.

Talen Vision are back in business again trailing Hwange by three points in a race that looks like will go to the wire as both teams appear hungry for success.

They were 1-0 winners over Blackrock in Hwange.

It was an important win as the young team from Sinderella is hard to beat at home and just the previous weekend were 5-3 victors over Highlanders in the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup third round of 32 teams.

With the win, Talen Vision which is still an unbeaten side in the championship, took their points' tally to 48 points.

Nkayi United back under Dan Ndlovu are third with 43 points after a failed run under young coach Reginald Buhali.

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Jordan continued with their chase for a respectable finish on the log when they beat Bulawayo Warriors 2-1 at Mthwakazi Stadium in Filabusi to stay fourth in the league with 41 points.Their goals came from Simplicio Chigada and Shemiah Mutonono while Chilumbwa scored the consolation for the Bulawayo side.