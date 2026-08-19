Southern Africa: Zimbabwe and South Africa Eye Trade Boost At Pretoria Business Forum

Zimbabwean companies looking to expand their presence in South Africa have an opportunity to connect with potential buyers, distributors and investors at the South Africa-Zimbabwe Business Forum in Pretoria on August 21, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENTNextStayPlayback speed1x NormalQualityAutoBack720p360p240p144pAutoBack0.25x0.5x1x Normal1.5x2x/SkipAds by The forum, to be held on the sidelines of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission, is being convened under the theme, "Catalysing Economic Resilience: Strategic Trade and Investment Partnerships for the Future."

It will bring together businesses, investors, government institutions and trade-support organisations from both countries to explore opportunities for expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

These connections have supported supply chains across agriculture, mining, manufacturing and other productive sectors, providing a platform for businesses to deepen bilateral trade and investment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The forum comes as Zimbabwe seeks to diversify and strengthen its export markets, with opportunities emerging to reposition the bilateral relationship towards greater value addition, industrial integration and stronger business-to-business linkages.

Discussions will focus on practical challenges and opportunities affecting companies trading between the two markets, including transport and logistics along the Beitbridge trade corridor, cross-border value chains, manufacturing integration, capital equipment, technology transfer and opportunities created by regional and continental trade agreements.

"South Africa remains one of Zimbabwe's most important trading partners and its largest source of imports. The two countries are connected by established road and rail networks, longstanding commercial relationships and supply chains spanning agriculture, mining, manufacturing and other productive sectors.

"These existing linkages provide a strong base from which businesses can pursue new opportunities," said ZimTrade in a media communique.

A major component of the forum will be business-to-business engagements, allowing Zimbabwean companies to interact directly with South African exporters, investors and potential commercial partners.

The engagements are expected to facilitate market entry, distribution partnerships, sourcing arrangements, investment and broader commercial collaboration.