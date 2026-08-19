Zimbabwe: Msendami Targets More Goals

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Warriors winger Daniel Msendami hopes his maiden Orlando Pirates goal will earn him more playing time as he seeks to contribute regularly to the South African champions' title defence.

Msendami came off the bench and scored in the 88th minute as Pirates defeated Chippa United 3-0 in Sunday's Betway Premiership encounter at Kings Park.

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The 25-year-old capitalised on a defensive mistake to complete a convincing victory after Ghampani Lungu and Lebone Seema had struck earlier in the second half.

It was Msendami's first competitive goal for Pirates since joining the Soweto giants from Marumo Gallants in January.

The Zimbabwe international said he hoped the breakthrough would be the beginning of a productive run as he pushes for increased game time.

"I am happy to have scored my first goal for Orlando Pirates, and I hope to continue getting more opportunities to play," said Msendami.

"My aim is to keep working hard, score more goals and help the team continue winning matches. There is a lot of competition in the squad, so I have to make the most of every opportunity I get."

His latest remarks echo the ambitions he outlined shortly after completing his move to Pirates.

"Joining Pirates is a dream come true for me because Pirates are one of the biggest teams in Africa," Msendami said in January.

"I am excited to be here and I am looking forward to delivering by scoring goals to help the team continue to win matches."

Msendami has faced stiff competition for places in a Pirates attack containing several established internationals, but Sunday's contribution strengthened his case for more minutes.

"I joined Pirates knowing that they have a big squad and for me that was a big motivation because I always want to compete and be one of the best in the team.

"I am now focusing on improving game by game and be in the best physical and mental state as the season progresses.

The victory moved the Buccaneers to seven points from their opening three league matches and returned them to the top of the standings on goal difference.

Pirates will now turn their attention to their MTN8 assignment against Sekhukhune United next weekend.