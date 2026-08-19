Zimbabwe: Tickets Scam At Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders fans queue to enter Barbourfields Stadium in this file picture Lovemore Dube, lovemore.dube@chronicle.co.zw

A security guard and cashier on Gate 23 of Barbourfields Stadium were caught in an alleged recycling of tickets scam during the Chibuku Super Cup first round tie between Chicken Inn and Highlanders on Sunday.

The case was reported to Barbourfields Police Station and the duo is expected to appear in court this morning.

Rodwell Thabe, the Premier Soccer League chief executive officer confirmed the incident yesterday,

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"I can confirm that during the Chibuku Super Cup between Highlanders and Chicken Inn FC, our alert PSL officials and chief cashiers who while conducting standard supervisory checks at Gate 23, apprehended a security officer who was the ticket checker and a part time PSL cashier who is also employed at a bank who were acting in a manner not consistent with their duties and expected conduct.

"Upon conducting further searches and stock verification procedures with the assistance of the ZRP, the pair was handed over to the police and placed on record for suspected ticket recycling and misappropriation of funds," said Thabe.

Thabe said the two were still in custody yesterday afternoon.

"The two suspects are still in police custody assisting the ZRP with investigations," said Thabe who commended PSL and club officials for their vigilance as the PSL continues to fight thefts at the turnstiles which is reportedly bleeding big clubs like Dynamos and Highlanders.

"Ours is a commitment to proper procedures and dedication to maintaining integrity and order within the game," said Thabe.

According to investigations by Zimpapers Sports Hub, an alarm was raised when Gate 23 was

suddenly closed with the numbers swelling outside the stadium with Highlanders' security officer Opar Mpofu and chief cashiers seen talking to those that were manning the turnstile.

Police were immediately advised and the pair was taken to Barbourfields Police Station.

The cashier was allegedly caught with tickets that appeared suspicious.

When asked over the anomaly, he could not give a satisfactory answer and the sequence numbers of the tickets were not tallying.

The cashier was found with US$120 yet he had declared US$2 when he started work.

When the security officer was searched, he was found with US$179 and had not made any declaration when he started work.

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Highlanders' acting chairman Kindman Ndlovu said the matter was in the hands of the police and Premier Soccer League.

Chicken Inn spokesperson Brighton Ncube referred Zimpapers Sports Hub to the PSL.

"The matter is with the PSL, kindly check with them since they are the event managers," said Ncube.