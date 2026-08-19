Zimbabwe: Benjani Mwaruwari (Junior) Shows Promise

Benjani Mwaruwari (Junior) made a promising start to life at Highlanders after making his competitive debut for the Bulawayo giants in Sunday's Chibuku Super Cup Round of 16 clash against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium.

The young forward, who joined Highlanders during the July transfer-window, was introduced as a second-half substitute as Bosso secured a place in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory on penalties.

For a player making his first appearance for one of Zimbabwe's biggest clubs, the occasion carried its fair share of pressure. Highlanders' passionate supporters expect plenty from their players, particularly those arriving with a footballing background in the United Kingdom.

However, assistant coach Mkhokheli Dube was encouraged by the youngster's composure and approach.

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"The good thing is that he is a good listener. I told him to just play simple. As you saw, he's got amazing speed," Dube said.

Dube, who took charge of the team in the absence of head coach Benjani Mwaruwari, believes the youngster handled the demands of his debut impressively.

"When you're coming into a new club with the number of fans that we have, sometimes there's pressure. But he kept his cool and played really well," he added.

The cameo may not have been long enough to provide a complete assessment of the forward, but it offered an early glimpse of what Highlanders could gain from him.

His pace, willingness to follow instructions and ability to remain composed under pressure were among the positives to emerge from his first appearance.

Dube's comments also suggest that the technical team is prepared to gradually increase the youngster's involvement as he adapts to Zimbabwean football and the demands of playing for Highlanders.

"It's one step forward for him. I'm hoping to give him more minutes," Dube said.

For Benjani Jr, the debut represents more than just another appearance.

It is the beginning of a new chapter in a football journey that has so far been shaped entirely in the United Kingdom.

With his first competitive minutes now under his belt, attention will turn to whether he can build on the encouraging introduction and establish himself as a regular option for Highlanders.

The Chibuku Super Cup victory has already given Bosso momentum in the competition, and if Benjani Jr continues to develop, his pace could provide another attacking dimension as the club's cup campaign progresses.

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For now, the verdict from the Highlanders technical bench is clear: there is promise but patience will be key.