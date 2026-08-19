Zimbabwe: Hardrock Up for the Challenge - Kaindu

Hardrock coach, Kelvin Kaindu insists his side has the capacity to manage the load of competing in all the three Premiership competitions this season.

The Kwekwe side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup after a narrow 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs at Chahwanda Stadium on Sunday.

They are also in the last 16 of the country's premier cup tournament, the Munhumutapa Challenge Cup.

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In the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, the Kwekwe side are in second place behind leaders and defending champions Scottland.

While the league appears to carry more weight than the other two competitions, the general feeling is that Hardrock prioritises the league title.

However, the Zambian is adamant that his side is good enough to fight on all three fronts.

League matches will resume this weekend after a two-week absence and the Kasongo Boys will face

FC Hunters in Harare on Saturday.

Kaindu believes their good run in the cup competitions has given them wind in their sails.

"It is giving us an advantage, each time we progress, it gives us an option on the three things," Kaindu said.

"What we need is not to lose direction, we have been consistent in our last few games, this is our fifth game winning in a row.

"We just hope we remain consistent as we go back to the league, there are a few games left hopefully

we can be able to manage."

Kaindu revealed that striker, Washington Navaya has been playing with an injury and will need to be managed properly.

Additionally, fellow striker, Prince Dube missed the weekend game due to injury which makes Navaya's game management critical.

"I am hoping we can also manage our players with knocks, for instance Navaya, we have not been playing him the entire duration of the match because we are trying to save him."