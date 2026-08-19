Zimbabwe: President Praised for Leadership During Madagascar Crisis

President Mnangagwa delivers his keynote address during the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit at the International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa yesterday. - Picture: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu Kudakwashe Mugari in DURBAN, South Africa

South* African President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended President Mnangagwa for his leadership as SADC outgoing Chairperson during the region's interim period following disturbances in Madagascar.

Speaking at the official opening of the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government at the International Convention Centre here yesterday, President Ramaphosa said President Mnangagwa provided steady guidance that ensured continuity in the community's work.

"Your stewardship during this interim period ensured that SADC remained focused on peace, stability and regional integration," said President Ramaphosa as he officially assumed the SADC Chairmanship from President Mnangagwa yesterday.

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South Africa had been holding the position on an interim basis and sharing responsibilities with Zimbabwe.

The 46th Summit is running under the theme: "Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World."

Addressing the summit, African Union Commission Chairperson, Mr Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, commended President Mnangagwa for his leadership as SADC outgoing Chairperson.

Mr Youssouf said President Mnangagwa provided firm and visionary leadership during a challenging period for the region.

"We commend His Excellency President Mnangagwa for the manner in which he steered SADC, particularly during the interim period following the situation in Madagascar," Mr Youssouf said.

"He ensured that the principles of solidarity, peace and integration remained at the centre of our regional agenda."