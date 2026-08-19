Zimbabwe: President Praised for Leadership During Madagascar Crisis

18 August 2026
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa delivers his keynote address during the 46th SADC Ordinary Summit at the International Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa yesterday. - Picture: Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu Kudakwashe Mugari in DURBAN, South Africa

South* African President Cyril Ramaphosa has commended President Mnangagwa for his leadership as SADC outgoing Chairperson during the region's interim period following disturbances in Madagascar.

Speaking at the official opening of the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government at the International Convention Centre here yesterday, President Ramaphosa said President Mnangagwa provided steady guidance that ensured continuity in the community's work.

"Your stewardship during this interim period ensured that SADC remained focused on peace, stability and regional integration," said President Ramaphosa as he officially assumed the SADC Chairmanship from President Mnangagwa yesterday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

South Africa had been holding the position on an interim basis and sharing responsibilities with Zimbabwe.

The 46th Summit is running under the theme: "Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World."

Addressing the summit, African Union Commission Chairperson, Mr Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, commended President Mnangagwa for his leadership as SADC outgoing Chairperson.

Mr Youssouf said President Mnangagwa provided firm and visionary leadership during a challenging period for the region.

"We commend His Excellency President Mnangagwa for the manner in which he steered SADC, particularly during the interim period following the situation in Madagascar," Mr Youssouf said.

"He ensured that the principles of solidarity, peace and integration remained at the centre of our regional agenda."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.