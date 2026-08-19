Zimbabwe: Looking Back - Shanty Kitchens in Seke to Be Demolished

Health officials in Seke have ordered the immediate demolition of make-shift kitchens situated on open ground at Guzha business centre.

At the second meeting between the Harava district council and Guzha Businessmen's Association held recently at Guzha to discuss cleanliness problems, both parties agreed that the operators be accommodated temporarily in the market.

Both parties had earlier agreed that makeshift kitchen owners should operate at their present sites, although they were a health hazard.

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The senior administrative officer for Seke, Cde Sunshine Mudavanhu, said it was unlawful to allow business to operate against Government regulations. It was wrong to defy the Ministry of Health regulations of combating health hazards by legalising the make-shift kitchens.

Businessmen who have defied their lease agreement by building shanty backyard houses were asked to demolish them. Both parties (the Harava Local Authority and Guzha Businessmen's Association) agreed that individual businessmen should pull down the dwellings.

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