Health officials in Seke have ordered the immediate demolition of make-shift kitchens situated on open ground at Guzha business centre.
At the second meeting between the Harava district council and Guzha Businessmen's Association held recently at Guzha to discuss cleanliness problems, both parties agreed that the operators be accommodated temporarily in the market.
Both parties had earlier agreed that makeshift kitchen owners should operate at their present sites, although they were a health hazard.
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The senior administrative officer for Seke, Cde Sunshine Mudavanhu, said it was unlawful to allow business to operate against Government regulations. It was wrong to defy the Ministry of Health regulations of combating health hazards by legalising the make-shift kitchens.
Businessmen who have defied their lease agreement by building shanty backyard houses were asked to demolish them. Both parties (the Harava Local Authority and Guzha Businessmen's Association) agreed that individual businessmen should pull down the dwellings.
Lessons for today
- This 1987 story focuses on public health, compliance with regulations, accountability, and responsible business practices. Although it concerns makeshift kitchens at a local business centre, its lessons remain relevant today.
- The makeshift kitchens were allowed to operate for a time, but health officials ultimately decided they posed a health risk. Officials emphasized that it was unlawful to permit businesses to operate contrary to government health regulations.
- The issue of unhygienic kitchens had already been identified, yet action was delayed. Food vendors and business owners have a duty to operate in ways that do not endanger customers or neighbouring residents. Local authorities and health officials had to make an unpopular decision by ordering demolitions.
- Business owners who violated their lease agreements by constructing unauthorised dwellings were required to remove them. The issue was discussed through meetings between the local authority and the Businessmen's Association before action was taken.
- The affected kitchen operators were to be temporarily accommodated in the market. Unhygienic business areas can damage public confidence and create health risks. Public health, adherence to regulations, and responsible leadership are essential for community development. While businesses are important for economic growth, they must operate in ways that protect public safety and respect agreed standards.