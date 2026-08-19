Sudan: 'SAF Shoots Down Two RSF Long-Range Drones in North Kordofan'

El Obeid / Jargeira / Bara / Jabra El Sheikh — The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said on Monday that its air defences shot down two long-range drones operated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over North Kordofan, as the paramilitary group steps up drone attacks across the state.

The SAF said it intercepted an FH-95 drone in the Jargeira area before announcing a second interception over Bara, a key town in northern North Kordofan.

In a statement, the army spokesperson said air defences had "shot down a hostile FH-95 drone" in the Jargeira area. A second statement confirmed the downing of another FH-95 drone in Bara.

The RSF has significantly increased its use of drones in recent weeks, with Bara, Jabra El Sheikh and areas along the export route towards El Obeid facing repeated attacks.

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The escalation has added pressure to an increasingly volatile front in North Kordofan, where both sides are seeking to control key routes and strategic towns.

'UN warns of growing drone threat'

The latest interceptions come amid mounting international concern over the expanding use of drones in Sudan's war.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that drone strikes are placing civilians at growing risk, with attacks reported across several Sudanese states in recent days.

In June, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned a "sharp increase" in drone warfare across Sudan. The UN said drone attacks had killed more than 1,000 civilians during the first five months of 2026 alone.

The surge has transformed Sudan's battlefield, allowing both the SAF and RSF to strike targets far beyond conventional front lines while exposing populated areas to increasingly lethal attacks.