Zimbabwean Academic Miles Tendi Promoted to Professor By University of Oxford

ZIMBABWEAN academic Miles Tendi has been promoted to the position of professor by the University of Oxford in recognition of his contribution to the institution's academic work.

The announcement was made by St Antony's College, which said Tendi had received the Recognition of Distinction from the University of Oxford's Social Sciences Division.

"Congratulations to St Antony's College Governing Body Fellow Miles Tendi who has received the Recognition of Distinction from the University of Oxford Social Sciences Division and has been promoted to professorial rank with the title Professor of Politics.

"The Recognition of Distinction is an annual exercise that confers the title of professor to those who make a significant and sustained academic contribution to the University's work," read the statement.

Tendi joined the African Studies Centre (ASC) and Department of Politics and International Relations at St Antony's College in 2017.

Before that, he held a Departmental Lectureship in African Politics in the Oxford Department of International Development (QEH) from 2011 to 2017.

Tendi has written several books examining Zimbabwean politics, including The Overthrow of Robert Mugabe: Gender, Coups, and Diplomats (2025), Army and Politics in Zimbabwe: Mujuru, the Liberation Fighter and Kingmaker (2020) and Making History: Politics, Intellectuals and the Media (2012).