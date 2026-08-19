Malawi: 'Even Jesus Wept' - Judge Kachale Shares Mental Health Tips With Malawi Cops

19 August 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A High Court judge has issued an extraordinary plea to Malawi's male police officers -- urging them to abandon their macho "tough-it-out" culture and finally open up about the crushing mental strain of the job.

Judge Chifundo Kachale delivered his blunt message at Area 3 police offices in Lilongwe on Monday, addressing the force's first-ever men's conference, organised by Central West Region Police and packed with male officers from across the capital.

Speaking candidly, Kachale told the men that the pressures of policing -- combined with punishing economic hardship -- were taking a devastating toll behind closed doors, even as officers kept up a brave face in public.

"You are exposed to stress due to the nature of your job and economic pressures, but you do not talk about it openly due to the tough-it-out police culture," he said.

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"But mental health struggles know no boundaries and professions. Do not pretend that you are OK. Speak out. Cry out. It is OK for a man to cry just as Jesus wept at the tomb of Lazarus and over Jerusalem. So, cry it out and even talk to your most trusted friend."

In a further break with tradition, the judge also urged officers to come clean with their wives about their salaries -- and to give them the freedom to start small businesses of their own.

Mental health expert Mark Chalamanda echoed the call for openness, telling officers that dwelling on past regrets was a recipe for despair.

"Reality therapy tells us to dwell much more on the present, not drawing from our past mistakes," he explained. "In so doing, you will cope with depression. When you face life's stresses, just focus on your individual strengths and positives."

Central West Region Police operations officer Hanleck Chingolo said the frank conversation was long overdue police officers "go through a lot of issues" which take a significant toll not only on their individual lives but also on their career.

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