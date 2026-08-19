Southern Africa: Chihana Wraps Up Whirlwind SADC Diplomatic Mission With Full Ceremonial Farewell in Durban

Malawi's Second Vice President Enock Kamzingeni Chihana was given a full ceremonial send-off on Tuesday, as he departed King Shaka International Airport in Durban following a successful stint leading the nation's high-level delegation at the 46th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit.

Chihana had been personally handpicked by President Arthur Peter Mutharika to represent Malawi at the crucial regional gathering, arriving in South Africa flanked by an impressive lineup of senior officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation George Chaponda, Minister of Defence Feston Kaupa, Principal Secretary for Defence Gift Dulla, and Head of Communication Kelvin Mposa Tchali.

In a fitting finale to his diplomatic mission, the Second Vice President was treated to full ceremonial honours before boarding his flight home, inspecting a Guard of Honour mounted by the South African Army directly on the tarmac -- a striking display befitting the significance of Malawi's role at this year's summit.

A distinguished send-off party gathered to bid Chihana farewell, including Malawi's High Commissioner to South Africa Stella Ndau, alongside KwaZulu-Natal Province Member of the Executive Council for Social Development Mbali Shinga and a host of other senior officials.

Chihana has since continued his journey onward to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, where he is scheduled to connect on his final leg home -- with the Second Vice President expected to touch down at Bakili Muluzi International Airport on Thursday, August 20.