Nigeria: Over 1,000 Children to Benefit From YBWorms Social, Emotional Learning Programme

The Young African Bookworms Initiative (YBWorms) has received approval from the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to expand its flagship Paragon Train Club to four additional public primary schools. The organisation has also secured approval from five low-income private primary schools in Ikorodu, Lagos, bringing the programme to nine new schools and significantly increasing its reach among young learners.

This expansion builds on the successful implementation of the Paragon Train Club in five schools across Lagos, and represents another important milestone in YBWorms' mission to equip children with the social, emotional, and ethical competencies they need to thrive in school and beyond.

The Paragon Train Club is a structured Social, Emotional and Ethical (SEE) Learning programme designed for primary school pupils. Through engaging, age-appropriate, and experiential learning activities, the programme helps children to develop emotional intelligence, empathy, responsible decision-making, leadership, resilience, and other life skills that complement academic learning.

By extending the programme to both public schools and low-income private schools, YBWorms is reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that quality character and leadership education is accessible to every child, regardless of socioeconomic background.

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Speaking on the milestone, Omotola Oni, Programmes Manager at The Young African Bookworms Initiative, said:

"Every child, regardless of where they learn or where they come from, deserves the tools to thrive - not only in school, but in life. This approval is a strong vote of confidence in our work and reinforces our commitment to raising socially responsible, emotionally intelligent, and values-driven young leaders."

As part of the expansion, teachers from the participating schools will receive specialised training to serve as club facilitators. Working alongside the YBWorms team, they will deliver structured weekly sessions that integrate social and emotional learning into pupils' educational experience.

YBWorms believes that building emotionally healthy and ethically grounded children is essential to creating stronger schools, safer communities, and a more responsible future generation.

The organisation welcomes partnerships from individuals, foundations, corporate organisations, and development partners who share its vision of transforming education through social and emotional learning. Together, more children can be equipped with the skills they need to become confident learners, compassionate leaders, and active contributors to society.