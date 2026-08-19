Tanzania, DR Congo Usher in Strategic Ties

Zanzibar — Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to strengthen strategic ties, opening a new chapter in cooperation between the two countries.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the renewed ties will focus on improving transport links, boosting trade and investment and enhancing cooperation in infrastructure development, peace and security to accelerate socio-economic growth in both countries.

Dr Samia made the remarks at her residence in Kizimkazi, Unguja South Region, Zanzibar, while addressing journalists after holding official talks with DRC President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi, who was in Tanzania on a state visit aimed at strengthening longstanding bilateral relations.

She described the visit as a demonstration of strong historical ties between Tanzania and the DRC and an opportunity to expand cooperation in key sectors of development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Tanzania and the DRC are friendly, neighbouring and longstanding partners," President Samia said, noting that the two countries have cooperated in several areas, particularly trade, transport and infrastructure.

She said trade between the two countries reached 794bn/- last year, with the Port of Dar es Salaam continuing to serve as a key gateway for DRC bound cargo through the Central Corridor.

President Samia said they held extensive discussions on implementing the Multimodal Transportation Project, which aims to integrate port, railway, road and water transport services to reduce the cost and time of transporting goods.

Elaborating, she noted that the project will enhance efficiency along the Central Corridor and stimulate trade and investment between Tanzania, the DRC and other countries in the region.

Tanzania, she added, is implementing major infrastructure projects, including the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), which is being extended to the western parts of the country and will eventually link with Burundi and the DRC and facilitate movement of passengers and cargo.

The government is also upgrading ports on Lake Tanganyika, including Kigoma and Karema, while strengthening water transport services through the construction of new vessels.

"More than 60 per cent of the cargo passing through the Port of Dar es Salaam is destined for the DRC. It is therefore important to continue investing in transport infrastructure to improve efficiency and reduce the cost of doing business," President Samia pointed out.

She also commended the DRC for commencing construction of the Kalemie-Manono Road, noting that the project will further strengthen economic and social ties between communities in the two countries once completed.

In a related development, President Samia said they also agreed to remove non-tariff barriers to trade, improve border services and increase private sector participation in development projects.

She said Tanzania is ready to continue enabling the DRC to access agricultural, livestock and fisheries products produced in large quantities locally, stressing the need to expand trade in such products across regional markets.

In the mining sector, President Samia said the two countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in exchanging expertise, technology and knowledge on mineral extraction and value addition.

In the course, she said Tanzania has invited the DRC to collaborate with the East and Central African Mining Centre to enhance research, training and knowledge-sharing in the sector.

President Samia further said the two leaders also discussed peace and security in the region, particularly the longstanding challenges in eastern DRC.

Still, she pledged that Tanzania will continue working closely with the DRC to build resilient economies, strengthen trade and investment, improve infrastructure and promote peace for the benefit of citizens in both countries and across Africa.

She commended President Tshisekedi for measures being taken to combat outbreaks of infectious diseases, including Ebola, emphasising that public health remains an important component of national security and development.

For his part, President Tshisekedi said Tanzania and the DRC are determined to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas, including peace, security, trade and infrastructure development, to accelerate socio-economic progress.

He said the two countries have agreed to revive the Joint Cooperation Commission to coordinate and enhance implementation of bilateral agreements.

President Tshisekedi said their talks focused on strengthening peace and security, while promoting trade through investment in infrastructure such as roads, ports and bridges to facilitate movement of goods and services.

He also assured Tanzanians that the DRC has the capacity to contain Ebola outbreaks, citing the country's experience and internationally recognised expertise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Tshisekedi stressed the importance of African countries adding value to their natural resources by processing them within the continent rather than exporting raw materials.

He said such an approach will create jobs for young people and increase government revenues across Africa.

He noted that Africa has enormous human resource potential, with more than 60 per cent of its population being youth, and called for investment in jobs, industries and technology to harness this demographic advantage.

President Tshisekedi said achieving this goal will require significant investment in infrastructure and energy, including power generation and renewable sources such as solar energy.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made in Tanzania-DRC cooperation and said he was leaving Tanzania with renewed optimism about the future of relations between the two countries.

He added that stronger bilateral partnerships are essential for building a more prosperous and developed Africa and assured that the DRC will continue working closely with Tanzania in safeguarding peace, security and stability for the benefit of their people.