Ethiopia: Rhode Island-Based U.S. Defense Team Begins Peacekeeping and Human Rights Training in Ethiopia

Addis Abeba — A U.S. defense team from Rhode Island has begun providing military training at Ethiopia's Defense Peacekeeping Center, focusing on human rights protection and compliance with international military law during military missions.

According to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), the training began on 17 August as part of a bilateral military cooperation agreement between Ethiopia and the United States.

The ENDF said similar training cooperation with various countries reflects Ethiopia's role in regional peace and security. It added that the United States has been providing training under bilateral arrangements aimed at mutual benefit.

Lieutenant Colonel Menasse Hailu, director of training at the ENDF's Main Directorate of Defense External Relations and Military Cooperation, said Ethiopia's regional influence and voice are growing due to what he described as its positive contribution to peace and stability.

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Hailu said international partners recognise that addressing instability in the Horn of Africa requires Ethiopia's involvement. He added that such cooperation allows foreign partners to gain from Ethiopia's local experience while supporting the country's peacekeeping capabilities.

Ethiopian history book The ongoing training is expected to strengthen knowledge related to Ethiopia's responsibilities in African Union and other international peacekeeping missions, particularly in explosive ordnance disposal, human rights protection and adherence to international law during military operations.

Lieutenant Colonel Zachary McArthur, coordinator of the U.S. training delegation, said Washington is working closely with Ethiopia and described the country as playing a leading role in promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia.

McArthur said the training would also help the two

Ethiopia has remained a significant contributor to international peacekeeping despite a sharp decline in its deployments in recent years. Its personnel contributions fell from more than 8,300 in 2012 to 3,446 in 2025, yet the country remained among the world's top 10 contributors of military personnel to multilateral peace operations, alongside Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya.

Ethiopian peacekeepers continue to serve in missions across the region. In February 2026, Addis Standard reported that Major Tigist Ferede, an Ethiopian National Defense Force officer serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), received a UN Medal for her contribution to peacekeeping and civilian protection efforts.

Major Tigist, 46, was deployed to Yambio in Western Equatoria State as a mechanic with an Ethiopian battalion. Her work, while largely away from frontline patrols, helps ensure peacekeeping vehicles remain operational and missions can be conducted safely. She has more than 20 years of military service and was serving on her second international deployment.

Ethiopia's continued role in peace operations comes as multilateral peacekeeping faces mounting challenges. A May 2026 analysis by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), reported by Addis Standard, found that personnel deployed in multilateral peace operations worldwide fell to 78,633 by the end of 2025, a 17% decline from the previous year and the lowest level recorded in at least 25 years.

SIPRI attributed the crisis to geopolitical rivalries, political deadlock and severe funding shortages, warning that continued declines could weaken international institutions' ability to manage conflicts.

Sub-Saharan Africa remained a major focus of multilateral peace operations in 2025, hosting 18 missions. Nearly three-quarters of all peacekeeping personnel were deployed in five missions, four of them in Africa.

Ethiopian political analysis The launch of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), was among the key developments in the region's peacekeeping landscape. Ethiopia has remained a major security actor in Somalia and a longstanding contributor to international and regional peace operations.

More recently, Ethiopia hosted a regional defense symposium co-organised by the Ministry of Defense and the United States, bringing together military delegations from more than 40 African countries and representatives of over 25 U.S. defense and technology companies in Addis Ababa.

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Opening the symposium, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin J. Massinga described the gathering as part of efforts to strengthen practical security cooperation among African countries and their international partners.

Massinga said effective partnerships require trust, transparency and the alignment of priorities, arguing that logistics and secure communications are central to military readiness as well as humanitarian response, border security, maritime protection, counterterrorism operations and disaster preparedness.

He said the United States seeks to work with African countries as equal partners by supporting locally defined priorities, strengthening institutions, expanding professional military education and promoting transparent procurement and sustainable defense financing.

Ethiopian history book Without naming any country, Massinga contrasted the U.S. approach with what he characterised as less sustainable security cooperation models, saying Washington seeks defense investments that build lasting capabilities rather than debt or dependency.