Tanzania: UNESCO Hails Tanapa's Efforts in Conservation of Serengeti National Park

Arusha — TANZANIA's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ambassador Saidi Othman Yakubu, has commended the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) for its efforts to protect Serengeti National Park, one of the country's UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Ambassador Yakubu made the remarks during his ongoing tour of Tanzania's World Heritage sites, which included a visit to the Serengeti, designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1981.

He said TANAPA's efforts to protect the Serengeti ecosystem and the Great Migration, one of the world's most spectacular natural phenomena, are crucial to preserving the area's heritage for future generations.

Ambassador Yakubu also praised efforts to develop and introduce new tourism products without compromising the value, authenticity and status of the Serengeti as a World Heritage site.

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During the visit, he toured Seronera, Fort Ikoma and Bunda, as well as the Serengeti Media Centre, which was constructed with support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

He said international partnerships, including support from KOICA, play an important role in strengthening education, communication and efforts to promote the Serengeti internationally.

Ambassador Yakubu also thanked the government for approving TANAPA's request to expand the Speke Gulf area, a move that, according to the statement, is intended to extend the Serengeti area towards the shores of Lake Victoria and create additional opportunities for conservation and the development of new tourism products.

"Serengeti is Tanzania's pride and a world heritage site. I commend our staff for their professionalism and patriotism in protecting it, while using innovation to add value to tourism for the benefit of the nation and future generations," Ambassador Yakubu said.

The visit is part of efforts to strengthen the protection and conservation of Tanzania's World Heritage sites as the country continues to seek a balance between conservation, tourism development and the participation of communities living around these areas.