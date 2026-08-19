Kenya: Irungu Nyakera Shifts Focus From Nairobi Governor Race to Makadara MP Seat

Nairobi — Former Treasury Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera has abandoned his bid for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat and will instead seek to become the next Member of Parliament for Makadara Constituency on a Democratic Congress Party (DCP) ticket.

Nyakera said the decision followed consultations with his political mentors and calls from residents of Makadara urging him to return to the constituency and offer himself for the parliamentary seat.

"After consultations with my political mentors, and more importantly, after listening to the people of Makadara who have asked me to come home and offer myself as their Member of Parliament, I have made the decision to shift my political focus from the Nairobi gubernatorial race to Makadara Constituency," Nyakera said.

He announced the change after visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro home alongside a delegation from Makadara.

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Nyakera thanked Gachagua, whom he described as his political mentor, for his guidance and counsel and said the former deputy president had blessed his decision to pursue the Makadara parliamentary seat.

"I am especially grateful for his blessings as I embark on this new journey to become the next Member of Parliament for Makadara Constituency under the DCP Party," he said.

The move marks a significant change in Nyakera's political plans ahead of the 2027 General Election, shifting from a citywide contest for the Nairobi governor's seat to a constituency-level campaign.

Nyakera said the decision was primarily informed by the views of Makadara residents, whom he said had asked him to return home and represent them in Parliament.

"My brothers and sisters of Makadara, I have heard you. I am coming back home!" he said.

His decision comes as political parties and prospective candidates intensify preparations for the 2027 elections, with Nairobi expected to be a key battleground for competing political formations.

Nyakera's move also places his candidature within the broader political realignment around Gachagua and the DCP, which is seeking to expand its political presence ahead of the 2027 polls.

His withdrawal from the Nairobi gubernatorial contest is also likely to alter the field of politicians positioning themselves to succeed Governor Johnson Sakaja in the 2027 election.