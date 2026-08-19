Ethiopia: Founder of Former TPLF Urges Illegal TPLF Leadership to Surrender to Federal Govt

Addis Ababa — Founder of the former Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Aregawi Berhe, said the only option left for the leadership of the illegal TPLF is to surrender to the federal government before it is too late.

Founder of the now defunct TPLF, Aregawi Berhe, told ENA that Ethiopia is a strong nation with a history of overcoming every challenge it faces with victory.

In this regard, he noted that the illegal TPLF's past attempts to destabilize Ethiopia as a proxy for foreign powers have completely failed.

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He further explained that its current efforts to continue with this similar destructive agenda will also fail entirely and lead nowhere.

Describing Shaebia as "a dry piece of wood", Aregawi noted that the regime is now attempting to exploit the youth of Tigray for its evil purpose after destroying the Eritrean youth in the country.

He warned that the illegal TPLF's desperate clinging to this depleted group will only end in its total destruction.

Therefore, Aregawi advised leaders of the illegal group to abandon their destructive acts and surrender to the federal government.

He pointed out that the federal government has been repeatedly extending a peace gesture, and many fighters have responded positively and returned to peaceful life.

The founder emphasized that like the other fighters, the leadership of the illegal TPLF should also take advantage of the peace offers and seize the opportunity.

When they choose the path of peace, we will play our part to ensure the federal government receives the group's leadership just as it has done for the other fighters, Aregawi said.