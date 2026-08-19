Tanzania: Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan Meets President Tshisekedi for Talks to Cement Ties in Transportation, Regional Affairs

18 August 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has received President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo at the State House in Zanzibar.

The reception reflects the long-standing friendly and diplomatic relations between Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as the leaders' commitment to further strengthening strategic cooperation for the benefit of the citizens of both countries.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss a range of issues of mutual interest, including strengthening economic cooperation, trade, investment, infrastructure, transportation and regional affairs.

President Tshisekedi's visit to Tanzania also underscores the country's important role in promoting diplomacy, peace, security and regional cooperation, particularly in the Great Lakes region and across Africa.

The visit is expected to further strengthen high-level engagement between Tanzania and the DRC and create opportunities for deeper cooperation in areas of shared interest, in line with the two countries' broader commitment to regional peace, stability and economic development.

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