Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Hails Hichilema's Zambia Re-Election Victory

18 August 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Zambia's President-elect Hakainde Hichilema on his re-election, saying the result reflects the confidence Zambians have placed in his leadership.

In a message to Mr Hichilema, President Samia congratulated him on behalf of the Government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania, describing his victory as a reflection of the trust placed in him by the Zambian people.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I congratulate you, Your Excellency, on your victory," President Samia said.

She said Tanzania looked forward to continuing its close cooperation with Zambia, building on the longstanding ties between the two neighbouring countries and advancing development initiatives that benefit their citizens.

President Samia also wished Mr Hichilema good health and success as he begins his second term in office.

The Zambian general election was held on August 13, this year with 14 candidates contesting the presidency.

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