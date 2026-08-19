Tanzania, DR Congo Deepen Trade, Mining Ties

Zanzibar — Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have agreed to deepen cooperation in mining, trade, investment, infrastructure, peace and security as the two countries seek to strengthen their strategic partnership.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced the agreement on Tuesday, after holding talks with DRC President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo at State House in Zanzibar.

President Samia said the two countries' mineral wealth presented an opportunity to expand cooperation in mining by sharing expertise and knowledge in mineral exploration, processing, value addition and marketing.

She said stronger cooperation in the sector could help both countries derive greater economic value from their natural resources while creating opportunities for investment and trade.

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The talks also covered peace and security, which President Samia described as essential to creating an environment in which economic development and regional integration can thrive.

She said Tanzania, as a close partner of the DRC, was ready to work with Kinshasa to build stronger economic links between the two countries, expand trade and investment, improve infrastructure and promote peace and shared prosperity.

Improving transport links was identified as an important part of that agenda, with President Samia saying completion of the Kalemie-Manono road project would strengthen connectivity between Tanzania and the DRC.

She said the project would not only improve movement between the two countries but also support economic activity and trade across the wider East and Central African regions.

The two countries also agreed on the need to remove unnecessary trade barriers, improve border services and create more room for the private sector to take advantage of emerging trade and investment opportunities.

President Samia said the discussions had opened a new chapter in Tanzania-DRC relations, building on the longstanding ties between the two countries and their strategic partnership.

The expanded cooperation is expected to create new opportunities for businesses while supporting infrastructure development, regional integration, peace and economic growth across East and Central Africa.