Tanzania: Activists Call On Community in Arusha to Speak Out Against Child Abuse

Arusha — THE community has been urged to speak out and report cases of child abuse and work together to curb the vice to ensure victims receive the support they deserve.

The call follows revelations that some children face various forms of abuse within their families and surrounding environments, while some are unable to speak out about the challenges they face.

Speaking in Arusha, Tupendane Africa Foundation Manager, Happyness Msengi, said everyone has a role to play in preventing and exposing child abuse, including gender-based violence.

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Msengi said the organisation runs the 'Mtoto Salama' Programme, launched in September 2025 to educate children about abuse, create safe environments where they can speak freely and link them with support services.

She said the programme has already been implemented in five government schools in Kiranyi Ward, Arusha District.

"We have identified various challenges, including children being abused by their peers, sexual abuse, beatings and harsh punishments at home,What we are doing is creating a friendly environment where children can speak the truth and be rescued from such situations," she said.

She said some children were unable to explain the challenges they faced due to fear of their parents or guardians, stressing the need to create safe environments where children could report abuse without fear.

She added that some parents also lacked sufficient time to follow up on their children's development and lives due to their daily responsibilities.

"We work with the government, teachers, parents and various stakeholders in providing education and addressing identified challenges, and our goal is to expand the programme to reach children in different parts of the country," she said.

Tupendane Africa Foundation Executive Director, Roseline Mushi, said the organisation was established in 2022 to bring positive change to society, focusing on women, children and youth from vulnerable backgrounds.

She said various stakeholders, the private sector, parents, the government, schools and civil society organizations should continue working together to protect children and empower girls from vulnerable backgrounds.

She said through its Women Empowerment Programme, the organisation enrols 25 girls annually and provides them with life skills, business, tailoring, hairdressing, health and mental health training.

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She said most of the girls, aged between 15 and 25, come from low-income households, with some facing challenges in continuing their education.

She explained that over the past three years, the organisation had reached about 75 households and worked with various schools, where it provides training and education to children.

One of the programme beneficiaries, Tamasha Juma, said the organisation had helped her pursue her dream of becoming a hairdresser after providing her with training that gave her hope of achieving her goals.