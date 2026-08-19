Africa: AU Commission Chair, UK Ambassador Discuss Horn of Africa, Strategic Dialogue

Addis Ababa (Horndiplomat) — African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf held talks with Britain's ambassador to Ethiopia and permanent representative to the African Union, Darren Welch, focusing on developments in the Horn of Africa and preparations for the upcoming AU-UK Strategic Dialogue, the African Union said.

The meeting covered regional developments and areas of shared interest between the African Union and Britain, according to an AU readout.

"The discussions focused on developments in the Horn of Africa & the upcoming AU-UK Strategic Dialogue," the African Union said.

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Youssouf and Welch also agreed to maintain close cooperation on issues of common interest and work together to advance shared priorities, the AU added.

The discussions come as the Horn of Africa continues to face a range of political, security, humanitarian and economic challenges, making regional stability and international cooperation important issues for both the African Union and its international partners.

Welch serves as His Majesty's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Britain's Permanent Representative to the African Union. He took up the post in January 2023 after previously serving in senior positions dealing with global health, development policy, migration and international affairs.

The planned AU-UK Strategic Dialogue is expected to provide a platform for the two sides to discuss their broader partnership and priorities affecting Africa and Britain.

The AU statement did not provide a date for the upcoming dialogue or further details about its agenda.

The African Union and Britain cooperate across areas including peace and security, development, trade, climate issues and responses to humanitarian challenges across the continent.

The Addis Ababa meeting underscored both sides' intention to continue consultations on regional and continental issues as they prepare for the next round of strategic talks.

Reporting by Horndiplomat; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk