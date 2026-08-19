South Africa: Jayden Meek Murder Trial Resumes - South African News Briefs - August 19, 2026

Lisa Nelson/GroundUp
19 August 2026
allAfrica.com

 

Jayden Meek Murder Trial Resumes

The murder trial of Tiffany Nicole Meek, accused of killing her 11-year-old son Jayden Lee Meek, is set to resume at the Johannesburg High Court sitting at Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, reports EWN. The State is expected to call witnesses including Jayden’s school transport driver and teacher. Meek has pleaded not guilty. In the previous hearing, Sergeant Rito Koveni testified that Meek had accused the transport driver of involvement in Jayden’s disappearance. Koveni also told the court that Meek appeared unusually calm during the search, raising suspicions that she knew where her son was. The defence questioned why these suspicions were only formally recorded after Meek’s arrest.

Suspended Cop Fannie Nkosi Back in Court

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Suspended police Sergeant Fannie Nkosi is expected to return to the Pretoria North Regional Court, reports SABC News. Nkosi, who was attached to the Organised Crime Unit, was suspended in March after a police task team searched his home. They allegedly found firearms, police ammunition, cash and official police dockets. He faces charges including theft, fraud and defeating the ends of justice, as well as a separate case in Limpopo involving alleged theft of marijuana from police custody. The two cases have since been consolidated. Nkosi remains in custody after his bail application was denied and a High Court appeal was dismissed.

Judgment Due in Chidimma Deportation Case

The Cape Town Regional Court is set to deliver judgment on whether Nigerian pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina should remain in detention pending possible deportation, reports EWN. Adetshina was arrested in June after allegedly entering South Africa illegally through the Lebombo border, despite being declared a prohibited person. Her identity and travel documents were cancelled in 2024 after her mother was accused of fraudulently registering her birth. Her lawyers said that Adetshina was never implicated in that fraud. They argue that an immigration agency submitted a disputed bank statement used in a visa application. Home Affairs, however, said that she re-entered South Africa in 2025 despite being on a visa-restricted list.

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