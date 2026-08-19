Africa: FESTU, AfCFTA Secretary-General Discuss Workers' Role in Africa's Integration

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federation of Somali Trade Unions, led by Secretary-General Omar Faruk Osman, met AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene and delegation in the capital, Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on Somalia's implementation of the AfCFTA agreement and the role workers and trade unions can play in Africa's broader economic integration continentwide.

FESTU emphasized creating decent jobs, protecting workers' rights and strengthening social dialogue as increased trade and investment reshape Somalia's economy and employment opportunities.

The union said AfCFTA implementation should include policies safeguarding workers' rights, expanding employment opportunities and ensuring economic growth benefits workers and communities across Somalia .

Citing the International Trade Union Confederation and ITUC-Africa, FESTU said workers and unions should have a meaningful voice in developing AfCFTA policies and implementation frameworks.

Mene welcomed cooperation with trade unions and stressed collaboration among government, businesses and workers' organizations to promote inclusive growth and ensure economic integration benefits society.

FESTU commended Commerce and Industry Minister Jamaal Mohamed Hassan for advancing AfCFTA implementation and bringing government, businesses and trade unions together to support sustainable development.