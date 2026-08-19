Africa: FESTU, AfCFTA Secretary-General Discuss Workers' Role in Africa's Integration

18 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Federation of Somali Trade Unions, led by Secretary-General Omar Faruk Osman, met AfCFTA Secretary-General Wamkele Mene and delegation in the capital, Mogadishu.

The meeting focused on Somalia's implementation of the AfCFTA agreement and the role workers and trade unions can play in Africa's broader economic integration continentwide.

FESTU emphasized creating decent jobs, protecting workers' rights and strengthening social dialogue as increased trade and investment reshape Somalia's economy and employment opportunities.

The union said AfCFTA implementation should include policies safeguarding workers' rights, expanding employment opportunities and ensuring economic growth benefits workers and communities across Somalia .

Citing the International Trade Union Confederation and ITUC-Africa, FESTU said workers and unions should have a meaningful voice in developing AfCFTA policies and implementation frameworks.

Mene welcomed cooperation with trade unions and stressed collaboration among government, businesses and workers' organizations to promote inclusive growth and ensure economic integration benefits society.

FESTU commended Commerce and Industry Minister Jamaal Mohamed Hassan for advancing AfCFTA implementation and bringing government, businesses and trade unions together to support sustainable development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.