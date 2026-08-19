South Africa: Eastern Cape Protesters Win Fight Against Municipal Manager

Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality manager Khathutshelo Mulaudzi faces allegations of mismanagement

Days of protests have ended in Ngcobo as residents welcomed the "precautionary suspension" of Dr AB Xuma Local Municipality municipal manager Khathutshelo Mulaudzi.

Last week, we reported that the Ngcobo Yethu Civic Organisation shut down the town, forcing businesses and some schools to close.

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Since June, protesters have called for Mulaudzi's removal. Members of the civic organisation allege a lack of service delivery during his tenure and raised concerns over his attempt to dismiss a number of traffic officers who had apparently raised legitimate issues.

In a statement last week, Premier Oscar Mabuyane directed Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Zolile Williams to investigate the allegations. The premier also requested that a report on the allegations be made available within a calendar month.

An urgent meeting was held on Monday with Chris Hani District Mayor Lusanda Sizani, Dr AB Xuma Mayor Siyabulela Zangqa and Speaker Mandilakhe Kondile, their delegations and members of the Ngcobo Yethu, business representatives, the taxi association and traditional leaders.

Sizani announced that it was agreed to suspend Mulaudzi pending an investigation. The municipality would also start a process to reinstate any employees unlawfully dismissed or suspended by Mulaudzi.

In a statement, Zangqa said a precautionary suspension would avoid potential interference in the investigation.

Ngcobo Yethu organiser Esethu Mntsantsa told GroundUp that the organisation welcomed the decision.

"We are grateful to the people of Ngcobo who dedicated themselves to the cause. They carried lunchboxes so that they wouldn't starve, because we had nothing to offer them. We are also grateful to the businesses for sacrificing their profits for the whole week, putting pressure on the municipality. The taxi industry brought protesters free of charge. Everyone played their part."

South African Municipal Workers' Union (SAMWU) local chairperson Lonwabo Delihlazo said Dr AB Xuma municipal workers were aware that Mulaudzi's suspension would not immediately resolve their outstanding labour matters.

Delihlazo is one of the traffic officers reinstated by the courts.

He said SAMWU would request a proper review, in particular allegations of victimisation, unfair disciplinary processes, and the circumstances surrounding various suspensions and dismissals.