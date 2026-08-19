Zimbabwe: Tagwirei Set for Senate As Mnangagwa Names 10 Appointees

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has recommended his businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei for a Senate seat.

Tagwirei, who also serves as Mnangagwa's advisor, joins nine other individuals picked to fill the ten Senate slots opened by legislative changes passed through the Constitutional Amendment Act 3, which was signed into law in July this year.

Having joined active politics in October last year through an appointment into Zanu PF's powerful Central Committee, Tagwirei is widely touted as Zimbabwe's next president.

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The other nine recommendations include reincarnate Zanu PF war veteran and Bulawayo province chairperson Jabulani Sibanda whose violent past is well documented, Harare province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa, and Mashonaland West chairperson Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Former Sports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane, who went silent after the 2017 coup that toppled late president Robert Mugabe, is also set to mark a return to active politics.

Retired Army General and Masvingo War Veterans League Provincial Chairman Gibson Mashingaidze has been awarded for his loyalty and confrontational approach to retired war veterans who challenged Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill 3 (CAB3) with a spot.

"Section 1(e) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as amended, which provides for the appointment of ten senators by his excellency the President chosen for their professional skills and other competencies after consultation with the National Assembly, I have to inform the House that His Excellency the President is desirous of appointing the following as Senators.

"Jabulani Sibanda, Mary Mliswa, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Godwills Masimirembwa, Lucy Chitaga, General Gibson Mashingaidze, Makhosini Hlongwane, Brilliant Dube and Irene Mutumbwa," said Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda on Tuesday.

Dube belongs to the CCC Tshabangu faction, Mutumbwa has served within Zanu PF's internal Election Commission for primary elections representing Mashonaland Central province, while Matsikenyere is a former Member of Parliament (MP) under Zanu PF

Attempts by Mnangagwa to appoint her a cabinet minister after she lost her Chimanimani West constituency in 2023 were deemed illegal.